Turkey, Russia agree borders of Idlib demilitarised zone

September 21st, 2018 Middle East 0 comments

Turkey, Russia agree borders of Idlib demilitarised zone

Newly displaced Syrian children arrive at a refugee camp in Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria

Turkey’s defence ministry said on Friday the borders of the demilitarised zone to be set up in Syria’s Idlib region were agreed in meetings with a Russian committee.

The borders were agreed taking into account the area’s geographical structure and residential areas, it said, adding that the meetings were held between Sept 19-21 at Turkey’s defence ministry.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce the new demilitarised zone in theIdlib region, from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close