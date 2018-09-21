Walking through Burne-Jones’ brush strokes

The Leventis Gallery in Nicosia will start its Wednesday lecture series on October 3 with a lecture titled ‘Burne-Jones: Pre-Raphaelite Visionary’ by Dr Alison Smith.

Edward Burne-Jones (1833-1898) began his career as a Pre-Raphaelite and became one of the most influential European Symbolists of the fin de siècle. The themes of sexuality, longing and questing that reinforce his vision won him international fame and recognition during his lifetime.

Widely regarded as one of the great British artists, Burne-Jones worked across a range of media – including painting, drawing, stained glass and tapestry – creating works of ethereal beauty, each distinguished by exquisite drawing and glorious colour. His epic sequences of images, such as the ‘Perseus’ Series and ‘Briar Rose’, are among the most ambitious of all 19th-century artistic projects.

In this lecture Smith, who is a curator of a major new exhibition on Burne-Jones at Tate Britain, will provide us with an overview of his life and art with reference to many of the works included in the show. During the lecture she will also touch on the Pre-Raphaelite movement, one of the most significant art movements of the end of the 19th century.

Smith is Chief Curator at the National Portrait Gallery London and formerly Lead Curator, 19th-Century British Art at Tate Britain.

#

If you wish to attend the lecture, let the gallery know by October 2 by calling 22-668838 or sending an email to [email protected]

Burne-Jones: Pre-Raphaelite Visionary

Lecture by Dr Alison Smith. October 3. Constantine Leventis Auditorium, Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free. In English. Tel: 22-668838