Young musicians join an old master on stage

The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra (CyYSO) will offer young, talented musicians the chance to shine on Monday during a performance at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre.

The Il Grande Concerto will open the new artistic season for the CyYSO with romantic masterpieces by Johannes Brahms, Sergei Rachmaninov and Ludwig van Beethoven, under the direction of its Artistic Director and Conductor Yiorgos Kountouris.

The concert will begin with the bubbling spirit inherent in Brahms’ Hungarian dance no. 4. The orchestra will then continue with Rachmaninov’s magnificent Third piano concerto with local pianist Manolis Neophytou as soloist. Rachmaninov’s Third is one of the most technically challenging piano concertos in the classical repertoire and one of his most enduringly popular pieces. The work oscillates between intensely lyrical and sweeping, quasi-improvisational parts where passionate emotions and extreme pianistic virtuosity unite. The concert will close with Beethoven’s monumental Fifth symphony. Shortly after its premiere, music critic ETA Hoffman described it as “one of the most important works of the time”. This remains true to this day as Beethoven’s 5th is considered a milestone in the history of the symphony and one of the most popular and frequently performed symphonies.

Speaking about his relationship with Rachmaninov’s music, and his 3rd piano concerto in particular, Neophytou said: “It is true that I have a special relationship with the music of Sergei Rachmaninov and his piano concertos in particular. What I admire in his scores is the way he combines polyphony together with the late romantic style, coupled with the characteristic traits of his harmonic language (for example, he uses a minor subdominant chord in a piece written in a major key). The fact that he was a pianist himself enables him to exploit this instrument’s fullest potential in his compositions. His piano concertos – at least his 1st, 2nd and 3rd, which he wrote while he was still in Russia, before he emigrated to America – are in fact cries of pain. His 3rd piano concert is undoubtedly very challenging. The pianist needs to have a perfect command of all aspects of advanced piano technique, whilst at the same time huge stamina and physical strength are required. The sheer length of the musical score together with the extreme technical demands and the prominent use of polyphony, make this concerto even more difficult to interpret.”

Neophytou performed his first solo recital at the age of 11, just before he entered Moscow’s Central Special State Music School. He then went on to the study at the Tchaikovsky State Conservatoire in Moscow and at the Ecole Normale in Paris. He finished his studies at the University of London.

The pianist represented Cyprus at the Eurovision Classical Contests in 1992, 1994 and 1996 and has also received several prizes at international piano competitions. His performance activities include solo recitals and concerts in Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Russia, Poland, Italy, Hungary, France, Ireland, UK, Korea, South Africa and Cyprus.

His first CD, Homage to Greek Music, was published in 2006 and received a very good review from Mikis Theodorakis. He has also written music for a documentary film by Alessia de Ninno, which received a prize from the National Film Theatre of London.

Currently, Neophytou teaches piano at Arte Music Academy, at the European University Cyprus and at the state Music School in Limassol.

Il Grande Concerto

Live performance by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and soloist Manolis Neophytou. September 24. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm.

€ 5/7/12. Tel: 22-463144