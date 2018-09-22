A minute with Daniel Haddad Head of Cyprus branch of Arthur Murray Dance Center

Where do you live?

Between Beirut and Nicosia with my family

Best childhood memory

Dancing alone in front of people (family and parents’ friends) at the age of seven and being applauded

Most frequent restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

No specific restaurant – Prefer fish and always like to discover new food combinations

What did you have for breakfast?

As always, cereals with oat and rice drink

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a very energetic person from the moment I wake up, so no preference. A perfect night out/day out with good company and lot of dance.

Best book ever read?

The Bible and the New Testament, Unlocking your legacy – 25 keys for success (Paul Meyer) – It helps you to think differently

Favourite film of all time?

Nothing specific – It depends on the mood. But I like comedy movies

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream tip?

Best holiday ever taken was a cruise trip with family- Wonderful experience!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Rarely I listen to music, but always I listen to e-books (positive thinking)

What is always in your fridge?

Fruits and vegetables

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Single house, next to the sea, with a backyard green and full of flowers and plants

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would be?

Jesus – curious to know him in person.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Spend the time with people I love especially my family.

Tell me a joke …

I don’t care what people think of me… At least mosquitos find me attractive 😊