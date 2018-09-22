Jazzing up birthday celebrations

The Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos will celebrate its fourth birthday on Wednesday with a live performance in is garden with the Trilogy Jazz Project, featuring Ioanna Troullidou, plus birthday cake.

The newly formed band, who are Michael Messios on bass, Ioannis Vafeas on drums, Marios Toumbas on keyboard and Ioanna Troullidou on vocals, will be drumming up a celebratory mood from 8.30pm. Although the band hasn’t been around for very long under its official name, its members have performed together regularly at festivals and concert halls on our island and in the rest of Europe since 1993. They have also worked together on a number of CD recordings and theatre productions. Messios, Vafeas and Tombas are all graduates of the Berklee College of Music. They are also instructors of Jazz at local universities.

Messios is also a member of The Petsteppers, Charis Ioannou Trio and Tassos Stylianou Trio, not to mention the Michael Messios Symmetry Band. He has participated in major jazz festivals in Krakow, Kuwait, Mitrovica (in Serbia) and Crete, among others, and has also played in prestigious jazz clubs like the Vortex in London. He has had numerous important collaborations in the global jazz scene, including with Tony Lakatos, Gilad Atzmon, Janush Muniac, Mamelo Gaitanopoulos and Chris Byars.

Vafeas has performed music of different styles and participated in numerous CDs, recordings, theatre productions and films. He has performed in festivals and venues in Germany, Poland, England, Lebanon, Kuwait, Italy, America, Greece and Serbia. He has also shared the stage with great artists and symphony orchestras. Apart from teaching in local public schools, the drummer has also led drum seminars on soiling and brush playing in various universities and music schools.

Toumbas has performed all over the world with famous jazz musicians such as bassist Anthony Jackson and saxophonist Tony Lakatos and guitarists Jeff Richman and Brett Garsed. He has also performed at international jazz festivals like the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada, the Krakow Jazz Festival in Poland and the Blues North City festival in Serbia. He has played concerts at the Royal Festival Hall in London and Sun City Music Hall in Johannesburg.

Last but not least, Troullidou studied music at the University of Pécs in Hungary. She returned to Cyprus in 2007, where she has become an active singer in the jazz scene and has collaborated with many local bands and musicians. The singer has participated in several jazz festivals in Cyprus and abroad, such as the Aglanjazz Festival, the Paradise jazz festival and the Dusseldorf jazz rally in Germany. In 2012 she recorded her first album entitled Get Out of Town: A Collection of Jazz Standards with musicians from New York and Cyprus and with the arrangements of composer /saxophonist Chris Byars.

Since 2007 Troullidou has been teaching Jazz Performance at the European University Cyprus.

On the night, along with your cake and live jazz music, you will also have the chance to hear all about the artistic programme that the cultural centre has in store for us over the next few months.

Four Years of Technopolis 20

Performance by the Trilogy Jazz Project featuring Ioanna Troullidou. September 26. Technoplis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. € 10. Tel: 70-002420