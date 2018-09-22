Leaders AEL aiming to maintain perfect start

The Monday night clash between AEK and Omonia is by far the most intriguing in Round 4 of the Cyprus football championship.

Leaders AEL have a tricky game in Pafos while champions Apoel will play for the first time this season in front of their home crowd.

Top of the table AEL are away to Pafos FC and will be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the season especially after their impressive away win against Anorthosis last week.

AEL manager Dusan Kerkez did a fine job over the summer bringing in players full of athleticism and passion that suit his high-press style of play.

Their media spokesperson Ariadne Genethliou though was quick to point out that the season has just begun and they should be wary of their opponents, who despite their lowly position are more than capable of posing a tough test for the Limassol side.

Despite investing heavily over the summer Pafos FC have just one point from their opening two games and were easily beaten by Apollon last week.

There were rumours throughout the week that their Scottish manager Steven Pressley was under pressure and that only a good performance and result against AEL would ensure his stay at the coastal team.

Pressley is expected to ring the changes against AEL with Karo, Angulo and Policci all expected to start the game.

Apoel were very fortunate to pick up six points from their opening two games against Ermis and Nea Salamina and their newly-appointed manager Giorgos Kosti knows that they cannot afford another poor display against Doxa Katokopias at the GSP stadium.

Carlao and Efraim are both ruled out through injury while the only bright note in Apoel’s opening two games, the Jordanian Al Tamari, will face a late fitness test.

Doxa made 17 signings this summer and this may be the reason for their slow start to the season. However last week they picked up their first three points after hitting four past Alki showing that they are on track for another good season.

Alki who are pointless and without a goal face Anorthosis. Both sides lost their last games and will be looking to get back on track with Anorthosis firm favourites to win the game.

The second team without a point, Enosis Neon Paralmniou, are at home to Ermis Aradippou with both sides capable of victory. The visitors though have a strong team and Paralimni will need to up their game if they are to get anything out of this clash.

The final two games will take place on Monday due to Apollon and AEK’s involvement in the Europa League.

Both play at home with Apollon entertaining Nea Salamina while at the Arena stadium AEK host Omonia.

Saturday: Paralimni vs Ermis (18.00), Pafos FC vs AEL (20.00)

Sunday: Apoel Doxa (18.00), Alki vs Anorthosis (20.00)

Monday: AEK vs Omonia, Apollon vs Nea Salamina (both at 19.00)