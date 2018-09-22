Our View: Outcry over paedophile’s release is forcing change

THE PUBLIC outcry that greeted the early release of a convicted paedophile some two weeks ago and which refuses to die down served a good purpose as it shook up the authorities that for years exhibited inexplicable leniency towards these sick individuals. The judiciary imposed lenient sentences – this column has censured this leniency on many occasions in the past – while the political parties and executive never saw the need to toughen the laws against paedophiles, who also benefited from traditional shortening of sentences on the election of a president, as if they were minor offenders.

After the furore, President Anastasiades apologised, issuing a contrite statement, explaining that it was the established practice to reduce a prisoner’s time by a quarter on the election of a president. Attorney-general Costas Clerides also felt obliged to issue an explanation this week, repeating what the president said and adding that only convicts serving sentences for murder were not eligible for the shortening of their sentence. Perhaps after the outcry, the standard practice will change and convicted paedophiles will no longer be eligible for sentence reductions.

Stung by the criticism, Anastasiades called Anastasia Papadopoulou, who heads a council for a national strategy to fight sexual abuse and exploitation of children, to his office to discuss the setting of criteria for presidential pardons. Why had he not consulted Papadopoulou before the ministry of justice changed the criteria early this year by making some preposterous distinctions. According to the government criteria, the only convicted paedophiles ineligible for early release were those whose victims were under 13 years of age. Abusers of children aged 14 or 15 could be pardoned, presumably because their crime, according to government thinking, was less serious.

This was an indication of the government’s dubious way of dealing with paedophiles. The courts were no different – they have imposed incredibly light sentences in the last few years. Last January the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the attorney-general against a suspended two-and-a-half year jail sentence imposed on a man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. In February last year, a man was handed an 18-month jail sentence for abusing a six-year-old girl, while in 2016 the Supreme Court reduced the sentences of two men found guilty of having sex with minors by three years.

The showing of clemency to paedophiles, to use the phrase regularly uttered by our politicians, is “provocative and unacceptable”. This was why the public outcry of the last couple of weeks proved so useful. It has forced the ruling elite to make changes and toughen the law. On Friday an application for an order imposing restrictions on convicted paedophiles was heard in court. Placing restrictions on released paedophiles should have been standard practice and not require a court order.

Public pressure is having a positive effect, especially as no politician would want to be accused of being soft on paedophiles.