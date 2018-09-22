The chance to help strays find a home

Nothing goes down better than a good live performance of well-known songs, accompanied by good food, the chance to win prizes from a raffle, and the chance to help a good cause.

All this, and more, will be happening in Paphos next Saturday during a fund-raising event for Alex’s Farm of Strays in Tremithousa. All donations from the event – which will feature singer Gaynor, a two-course meal and a raffle – will help the farm look after and provide homes for hundreds of unwanted and abandoned animals.

According to Gaynor, “the event will start at 7pm and go on until late. I will be singing and there will be a request-a-song section, where people can ask for a song from the list supplied. The list has nearly 600 songs on it, so there should be something for everyone! Also, everyone who picks a song can donate at least €1 to go towards the cause.”

The night also promises to offer us the chance to see a surprise and special guest – the organisers are giving nothing away. Great prizes for the raffle winners and the chance for animal lovers to buy products from Alex’s Farm of Strays, whose representatives will be there.

The two-course dinner will include either pork and chicken souvla with potatoes, salad and dips, or a vegetarian platter, with fresh fruit to follow.

Pawse for a Cause

Charity evening with a two-course dinner and entertainment from Gaynor. September 29. The Fountain of Gerolakkos, Tsada, Paphos. 7pm. €12. Tel: 99-903239