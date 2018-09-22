United held by Wolves to slip eight points behind leaders

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday, leaving them eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side, who had won their last two league games, took the lead in the 18th minute through Brazilian midfielder Fred, who drove home after a sublime short pass from Paul Pogba.

Wolves had looked nothing like a promoted team, playing confident and composed football and they got their reward with a finely worked goal.

Helder Costa got past Luke Shaw and slipped the ball back to Raul Jimenez who perfectly teed-up Joao Moutinho and the Portuguese midfielder fired into the top corner.

Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST)

Fulham (0) 1

Scorers: A. Mitrović 78

Yellow card: Mawson 30, Fosu-Mensah 32

Subs used: Ayité 46 (McDonald), Odoi 46 (Mawson), Zambo

Anguissa 64 (Johansen)

Watford (1) 1

Scorers: A. Gray 2

Yellow card: Holebas 58

Subs used: Kiko Femenía 70 (Hughes), Success 80 (Gray), Sema

90 (Pereyra)

Attendance: 23,418

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Burnley (2) 4

Scorers: M. Vydra 39, A. Lennon 41, A. Barnes 83, A. Barnes

88

Yellow card: Lowton 31, Westwood 56

Subs used: Wood 60 (Vydra), Barnes 69 (Vokes)

AFC Bournemouth (0) 0

Subs used: Francis 46 (Diego Rico), Stanislas 68 (Wilson),

Defoe 78 (Smith)

Attendance: 18,636

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Cardiff City (0) 0

Yellow card: Ralls 46

Subs used: Richards 51 (Peltier), Zohorè 63 (Ward), Josh

Murphy 75 (Hoilett)

Manchester City (3) 5

Scorers: S. Agüero 32, Bernardo Silva 35, İ. Gündoğan 44, R.

Mahrez 67, R. Mahrez 89

Yellow card: Fernandinho 60

Subs used: Mahrez 61 (Agüero), Foden 69 (İ. Gündoğan),

Stones 74 (Fernandinho)

Attendance: 32,321

Referee: Michael Oliver

Crystal Palace (0) 0

Yellow card: Tomkins 51

Subs used: Meyer 63 (Kouyaté), Sørloth 71 (Ayew)

Newcastle United (0) 0

Yellow card: Yedlin 36

Subs used: Joselu 46 (Rondón), Atsu 73 (Ritchie), Muto 81

(Ayoze Pérez)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Leicester City (1) 3

Scorers: K. Iheanacho 19, J. Maddison 66, J. Vardy 75

Yellow card: Ndidi 18, Ghezzal 43

Subs used: Gray 46 (Ghezzal), Albrighton 77 (Iheanacho),

Okazaki 85 (Maddison)

Huddersfield Town (1) 1

Scorers: M. Jørgensen 5

Yellow card: Kongolo 47

Subs used: Diakhaby 57 (Kachunga), Pritchard 72 (Kongolo)

Attendance: 31,676

Referee: David Coote

Liverpool (3) 3

Scorers: W. Hoedt 10og, J. Matip 21, Mohamed Salah 45+3

Subs used: Milner 46 (Shaqiri), Gomez 55 (van Dijk), Keïta

70 (Wijnaldum)

Southampton (0) 0

Yellow card: Oriol Romeu 34, Lemina 56

Subs used: Armstrong 55 (Targett), Bednarek 55 (Oriol

Romeu), Austin 79 (Long)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Manchester United (1) 1

Scorers: Fred 18

Yellow card: Shaw 40

Subs used: Mata 63 (Sánchez), Martial 63 (Fred), Andreas

Pereira 75 (Lingard)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 1

Scorers: João Moutinho 53

Yellow card: Rúben Neves 61

Subs used: Adama Traoré 75 (Hélder Costa), Saïss 80 (João

Moutinho), Gibbs-White 87 (Diogo Jota)

Attendance: 74,489

Referee: Kevin Friend

Brighton & Hove Albion (19:30)

Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, September 23

West Ham United v Chelsea (1530)

Arsenal v Everton (1800)