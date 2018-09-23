Anastasiades underlines determination for resumption of Cyprus talks 

President Nicos Anastasiades has underlined his determination and willingness to work for the resumption of Cyprus talks on his arrival in the US this weekend.

Speaking to the press in New York, where he is attending the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Anastasiades said that this year’s session was of particular interest, given the expected activity in the Cyprus talks.

He referred to the initiatives anticipated from UN Secretary-General, in the event Antonio Guterres deems the resumption of talks is possible – either in the form of bicommunal talks or a new Conference on Cyprus on the basis of the report of his special envoy Jane Holl Lute or the scheduled meeting between the two men on September 28.

“Our position is well-known, we are determined and we also have the will in order for talks to resume – after there has been a preparation to avoid a new failure – at a new Conference from where we were left off on the basis of the Guterres framework,” said Anastasiades.

He explained that his reference to the need for preparation had to do with the withdrawal of the map, which was submitted by the Turkish Cypriot side in January 2017 as a prerequisite to start talks in Geneva.

The president added that preparation was also necessary in relation to Turkey’s intentions vis-à-vis the chapter of security, which includes the abolition of intervention rights and the withdrawal of Turkish troops. “What we are aiming at is a normal state, as the Secretary-General so eloquently put it,” he added.

The president is accompanied by First Lady Andri Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Undersecretary to the President Vassilis Palmas and other officials.

He referred to the meetings he and the foreign minister would be having during the week of the General Assembly and noted that more meetings would be conducted by Minister of Finance Harris Georgiades and Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, who are arriving next week together with Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasa Pilides for the 2nd Capital Link Invest in Cyprus forum.

Anastasiades said that on the sidelines of the General Assembly, he would have the chance to meet with the foreign ministers of Russia and China, the King of Jordan and other leaders.

He also announced that Christodoulides would be meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in October.

While in New York, Anastasiades said other contacts would include the five Permanent Members of the Security Council, Jewish-American organisations, as well as Archbishop Demetrios of America and others, in the framework of Cyprus’ multidimensional foreign policy.

On Sunday evening the president and the delegation accompanying him will attend a dinner held by the Federation of Cypriot American Organisations. Christodoulides will meet earlier with his Greek counterpart, Nicos Kotzias.