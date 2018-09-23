Macron’s popularity falls further in September -poll

September 23rd, 2018 Europe, World 0 comments

Macron’s popularity falls further in September -poll

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity fell further in September, adding to the troubles his administration faces following the departure of high-profile ministers and a summer scandal over his bodyguard, a poll showed on Sunday.

Only 29 percent of those surveyed in September said they were satisfied with President Macron, down from 34 percent last month and 39 percent two months ago, the Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche found.

Macron’s popularity is low in most polls. The former investment banker won the 2017 election with 66.1 percent of the vote on a reformist project to modernize the eurozone’s second-largest power, but many voters ranging from conservative pensioners to low-income workers complain his policies mostly benefit companies and the rich.

The president was criticised last week for telling an unemployed man he could easily get a job if he tried.

Macron was dealt a blow earlier this month with the surprise resignation of his environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, a popular former activist and TV presenter. And on Sept. 18 interior minister Gerard Collomb, one of Macron’s closest allies, announced plans to run for election as mayor of Lyon in 2020.

The Ifop poll was conducted on Sept. 14-22 with a sample of 1,964 people.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close