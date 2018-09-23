Our View: Doubtful Anastasiades will show UNSG he is serious about negotiations

The Cyprus problem show this week moves to the UN headquarters in New York where the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will have separate meetings with the two leaders and evaluate the outcome of the contemplation period he prescribed after the collapse of the international conference on Cyprus 14 months ago. His message, at the time, was that once the two leaders were ready and signalled their sincere commitment to achieving a settlement the UN would re-activate the peace process with the aim of securing a deal.

During the 14-month contemplation period there has been one meeting between the two leaders, an informal dinner organised by the UN Special Representative in Cyprus, and instead of contemplation the blame game has been raging with each side setting conditions unacceptable to the other for engaging in talks. Even after the visit to Cyprus of Guterres’ envoy Jane Holl Lute very little has been said, President Anastasiades informing the party leaders subsequently that she did not consider his willingness to resume the talks from where they were left off adequate reason for a new drive.

This may explain why the rejectionists of the so-called centre have been saying nothing about the Cyprus problem for the last three months – they felt there was no danger of a new procedure. The same is true of Anastasides, who, as we wrote in March, was “content things are leading closer to partition by stealth,” as he would not have to shoulder responsibility for the outcome. It is not only the cowardly option it is also deeply dishonest as he would present partition as an inevitability without having the debate and being forced to argue his choice. Partition would be achieved not because Anastasiades opposes federation and sharing power but because of Turkish intransigence.

The government’s public positions ahead of the president’s visit to New York have done nothing to dispel this view. Apart from negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis’ assertion that we were approaching the end of an era in the Cyprus talks, implying the closing of the UN mission and the withdrawal of Unficyp, all that the government has been prepared to say was that the division was not considered a viable option for it. Meanwhile, speaking to the Cyprus News Agency last week, Anastasiades tried to justify his reluctance to engage in a new peace effort because “a new failure would change the basis of the dialogue.” This is a disingenuous argument because not engaging in a peace effort would lead to the point Anastasiades supposedly wants to avoid – the change of the basis of the dialogue. This was exactly what his negotiator meant by speaking about the end of an era.

Blame will not belong to Anastasiades because as he told CNA “we have not seen the anticipated progress, which would encourage the UN Secretary-General to undertake a new initiative or to convene a conference on Cyprus.” What his contribution had been towards achieving this progress, other than claiming supposed readiness to return to open-ended talks, he did not explain. How many initiatives had he taken in the last 14 months to break the ice? What gestures of goodwill had he made? Even the work of the technical committees ground to a halt but for Anastasiades the reason we had not seen the anticipated progress was the “statements of made by Turkish officials” and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s stance at their April 16 dinner.

For the anticipated progress to have materialised practical steps needed to be taken and it was not only the Turkish side that showed failed to take any. Anastasiades did not take a single practical step since Crans-Montana to prove his oft-repeated alleged determination to return to the negotiating table. Was the progress he was looking for going to happen through some divine act, while he pandered to the hardliners for the elections? Under the circumstances, it was no surprise Lute did not consider Anastasiades’ vague commitment to the resumption of the negotiations adequate for the UNSG to undertake a new effort.

Anastasiades’ unwillingness to enter a new effort was illustrated by his foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides who was telling radio shows last week that the objective of the government in New York was to avert a deadlock. “We do not want a deadlock on any account and we have worked on a several ideas the president would share with the UN Secretary-General (on averting a deadlock) in the event the results of Mrs Lute’s contacts are not positive,” said Christodoulides. These ideas related to the procedure, he explained. Has Christodoulides failed to notice there is no procedure and there has been a deadlock for the last 14 months, during which the government had done nothing to avert it?

Is the objective now to avert the deadlock we happily maintained for 14 months by suggesting new ideas relating to a procedure that does not exist? It is doubtful Anastasiades will have as much success fooling the UNSG as he has had fooling the Greek Cypriots about his intentions.