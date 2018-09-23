Paphos taxi drivers seem to think they don’t have to turn on meters

As a frequent visitor to Paphos from the UK I was aghast, over a long weekend Friday to Tuesday 14-18 September, that from the airport on arrival, and for short trips within the Paphos town area that not one taxi driver would put their meter on, and every one of the six attempts asking them to resulted in the driver stating that the fare was a maximum of €8 within the Paphos area with a journey of 2.1 km costing the maximum.

Are Paphos drivers so confident that they will not be prosecuted that they are laughing in the faces of the municipal and state legislature?

Brian O’Carroll, via email