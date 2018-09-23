Paphos taxi drivers seem to think they don’t have to turn on meters

September 23rd, 2018 Letters, Opinion 0 comments

Paphos taxi drivers seem to think they don’t have to turn on meters

As a frequent visitor to Paphos from the UK I was aghast, over a long weekend Friday to Tuesday 14-18 September, that from the airport on arrival, and for short trips within the Paphos town area that not one taxi driver would put their meter on, and every one of the six attempts asking them to resulted in the driver stating that the fare was a maximum of €8 within the Paphos area with a journey of 2.1 km costing the maximum.

Are Paphos drivers so confident that they will not be prosecuted that they are laughing in the faces of the municipal and state legislature?

Brian O’Carroll, via email

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close