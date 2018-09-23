Role of Cyprus in the region a key pillar of foreign policy 

Emphasising the role of Cyprus in the Middle East and the Mediterranean and the added value this could give to the international community in its efforts to address the challenges in the region, is one of the key pillars of the foreign policy of the Cyprus, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides has said.

Speaking to journalists in New York, where he will hold a series of meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister noted that challenges in the region have implications on European and international level beyond the ones on regional level.

“It is within this context that meetings have been arranged with my counterparts from Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Palestine and Tunisia,” he said.

Christodoulides said that within this framework, he will meet with the Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean, the SG of the Arab League, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East, the members of the American-Jewish Council, while he will participate in closed conferences for the Middle East, EU meetings on developments in Syria and Libya, and in a working dinner organized by the US Secretary of State for Transatlantic Relations.

The foreign minister also said that in all these meetings he will have the opportunity to present the role that the Republic of Cyprus plays in the region through concrete actions, on bilateral and multilateral level, but also to express Cyprus’ readiness to participate in a substantive manner – as a state of the region and an EU Member State – in the efforts to address common challenges.