Still failing to learn from past mistakes

The biggest problem here in Cyprus is that people don’t learn from their mistakes. They don’t see the bus that’s going to run them down.

We are all delighted at the recovery of the economy but the government is making the same mistakes that led to the collapse all over again, failing to tackle the weight that the civil service and teachers place on all of us. They are also committing the cardinal sin of failing to protect the Republic from a terrorist attack by not repatriating the economic migrants who are arriving here. Surely the example of Tunisia, whose economy has been completely destroyed by one terrorist attack, must ring some alarm bells, but no, ignore the alarm bells and they’ll stop ringing. When will they learn? Seemingly never.

Geoffrey Evans, Peyia