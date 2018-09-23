Still failing to learn from past mistakes

September 23rd, 2018 Letters, Opinion 0 comments

Still failing to learn from past mistakes

The biggest problem here in Cyprus is that people don’t learn from their mistakes. They don’t see the bus that’s going to run them down.

We are all delighted at the recovery of the economy but the government is making the same mistakes that led to the collapse all over again, failing to tackle the weight that the civil service and teachers place on all of us. They are also committing the cardinal sin of failing to protect the Republic from a terrorist attack by not repatriating the economic migrants who are arriving here. Surely the example of Tunisia, whose economy has been completely destroyed by one terrorist attack, must ring some alarm bells, but no, ignore the alarm bells and they’ll stop ringing. When will they learn? Seemingly never.

Geoffrey Evans, Peyia

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close