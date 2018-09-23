Suspected sex trafficker arrested

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged trafficking of two women.

Police said that on Saturday night they had arrested a woman, 36, engaged in prostitution with a man in a public place in Nicosia. In the same area they also arrested a 25-year-old woman engaged in selling sex.

From subsequent investigations they said it appears that both women were victims of trafficking and they have both been taken to a shelter.

Statements were secured against the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. He is facing charges of trafficking and sexual exploitation of adult persons, pimping, corruption, exploitation of prostitutes and money laundering.

Reports said some of the charges relate to crimes committed in Romania and the UK between 2016 and 2018.