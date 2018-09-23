Two arrested after gangs’ brawl in Limassol

Two Syrian men were arrested late Saturday after a huge brawl erupted near the old Limassol port between various factions.

The incident began around 10pm when police received information that a number of people were gathered in the area armed with knives, bats and other make-shift weapons and clashes were occurring.

As soon as the police arrived on the scene, everyone scattered. Officers managed to nab two Syrians from the group aged 20 and 26 who are expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Police said they were working to identify other people involved in the fight.