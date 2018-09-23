Two-day remand for man who allegedly stabbed neighbour

September 23rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Two-day remand for man who allegedly stabbed neighbour

The Famagusta district court on Sunday issued a two-day remand for a 44-year-old Greek Cypriot resident of Ayia Napa, for allegedly knifing his Bulgarian neighbour, 41.

According to authorities, the Bulgarian man, a permanent resident of Ayia Napa resident told police that on Friday afternoon he made a comment to his neighbour, whom he did not know.

Police said that the 41-year-old later went to a kiosk in his area, when his neighbour showed up and stabbed him three times in the head. The man was taken to Famagusta general, stitched up and released.

The suspect was arrested late on Saturday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close