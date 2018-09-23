Two-day remand for man who allegedly stabbed neighbour

The Famagusta district court on Sunday issued a two-day remand for a 44-year-old Greek Cypriot resident of Ayia Napa, for allegedly knifing his Bulgarian neighbour, 41.

According to authorities, the Bulgarian man, a permanent resident of Ayia Napa resident told police that on Friday afternoon he made a comment to his neighbour, whom he did not know.

Police said that the 41-year-old later went to a kiosk in his area, when his neighbour showed up and stabbed him three times in the head. The man was taken to Famagusta general, stitched up and released.

The suspect was arrested late on Saturday.