A new take on jazz

Local band The Crew-Vintage Cover Trio recently celebrated two years since their debut on the local music scene. Continuing the celebrations the boys will perform at the Aphrodite Hills Resort Beer Garden in Paphos for two nights this week.

The trio – Alexandros Tsangarides on piano and vocals, Christodoulos Dimitriou on double bass and Alex Sofokleous on percussion – have experimented with sound to create melodies that marry music from the international and Greek repertoire with a swing and jazz kind of twist.

Speaking about the band’s sound, Tsangarides said that as the band is influenced by the sounds and style of the 50s and that the members “try to fuse that amazing era into the sounds of today. We give the audience an alternative take on some already well-known and loved melodies and tunes.”

He also added that the band “thinks and feels that jazz is a very underrated style and sound, especially in Cyprus, and we aim to get people thinking otherwise. We want to mix that jazz vibe with songs that are already out there and make them popular again, in a whole different way.”

The Crew Vintage Cover Trio

Live performance by the trio. September 28-29. Aphrodite Hills Resort Beer Garden, Paphos. 8pm. Free. Tel: 26-828000