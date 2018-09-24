Case dropped against suspects in murder attempt on ‘Alexoui’

Prosecutors on Monday dropped charges including conspiracy to murder against a group of men, including two Serbs who were extradited to Cyprus, following orders from the attorney-general.

Sources at the court said the case collapsed due to the unwillingness of witnesses to testify in the case which centred on contracts to kill Alexis Mavromichalis, alias Alexoui, in 2015 and some of his friends.

“In view of this the witness testimony has been re-evaluated and it has been decided that the prosecution cannot continue at this stage and is therefore suspended,” the prosecutor said.

But in a Facebook post Mavromichalis, himself one of the witnesses, said he was “not told about this”.

The two Serbs, who were accused along with three other men, a Greek Cypriot, Turkish Cypriot and another Serb serving a long sentence in Nicosia prison, will be deported.

