Egyptian embassy ‘closely monitoring’ detention of fishermen

The embassy of Egypt in Nicosia is coordinating with the Cyprus foreign ministry over the arrest of five Egyptian fishermen last Friday who are being detained in the north, ambassador Mai Taha Khalil said on Monday.

The five-member crew of a Greek Cypriot fishing vessel were arrested last Friday while fishing some seven nautical miles off Kormakitis for entering Turkish Cypriot ‘national waters’ and for illegal fishing. Τhe boat, owned by the Greek Cypriot company Ta Psarokaika, was stopped in an area between Akamas and Kormakitis. Both the crew and the fishing boat were taken to Kyrenia.

The crew were ‘remanded’ on Saturday for three days. They are expected to be brought in court again on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Egypt to Cyprus, Mai Taha Khalil, told the Cyprus News Agency that her embassy has been monitoring closely the case since Friday evening when they were informed of the incident by the foreign ministry of Cyprus.

As the embassy does not have direct contact with the Turkish Cypriot side, she said, all contacts are being made through Cyprus’ foreign ministry. Cypriot authorities, she said, are monitoring the situation through the UN.

The bicommunal committee on crime was informed by about the issue through the UN, who have undertaken communication between the sides.

On Friday, the Cypriot government filed a report with the UN over the crew’s arrest and the seizure of their boat.

A company spokesperson had said the ship was in international waters between Akamas and Kormakitis.

Last month, a ship from the same company was reportedly harassed by Turkish naval vessels, while it was fishing 16 nautical off Apostolos Andreas in international waters. Despite that the vessel had moved to 24 nautical miles away from the Turkish coast, the Turkish ships approached the vessel again and threatened to tow them and arrest the crew if they did not leave, the director of the fishing company Aristos Aristeidou, said. On that occasion the Turkish ships escorted the boat out of the area, and the vessel returned to the port of Limassol.