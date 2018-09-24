Little support for bill alerting victims of criminals’ release

A recently proposed bill allowing the mandatory informing of a victim prior to the release from prison of the perpetrator found little support at the House of Representatives on Monday.

The House human rights committee convened to discuss the bill proposed by Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis, which seeks to make obligatory by law the informing of the victim and their family in the event of the release of the perpetrator from prison.

The committee was also called to discuss the issue of transparency in decisions regarding prison releases, following the public outcry over the early release of a child molester by presidential pardon and the early release of former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou as a result of an amendment to the Prisons Law in May this year.

Once the meeting was concluded, committee president Stella Kyriakidou said that almost all parties present were against Perdikis’ proposal because of the absence of restorative justice in Cyprus.

“There are no restorative programmes for perpetrator-victim relations, so we need to be careful with the bills we propose to avoid creating more problems than we can solve,” she said.

Kyriakidou said that a simpler procedure than that provided by the bill could be implemented, whereby the victim can inform the parole board of their point of view by letter, adding that the proposed bill would require significant amendment if it is to prove useful.

Perdikis said that both the lack of transparency in the decisions of the parole board and the violations of the fundamental rights of victims of crime were symptoms of Cyprus’ underdeveloped democracy. He said that the right of the victim and their family to be informed of the perpetrator’s release was provided by specific European directives.

“It’s as if we were prophets,” Perdikis said, referring to the fact that this bill was proposed since 2016, but has only now become urgent following Erotokritou’s early release and the release of the child molester, who is a neighbour of the victim whose family only knew of his release when they saw him back at home.

Akel MP Skevi Koukouma agreed that victims and their families have a right to be informed about the release of the perpetrator, and that it was imperative that the reasoning behind the decisions of the parole board be made public, including regarding the early release of Erotokritou.

“It also raises suspicion,” she said, “how quickly (Erotokritou’s) request progressed following the passing of the law in May.”

Perdikis said that after the Prisons Law was amended, the number of requests for release surged from three to 147. He added that the abolition of this amendment, which allowed convicts the right to apply for parole six months before they were previously eligible, will be discussed by parliament on Friday.

The amendment to the Prisons Law was tabled by Disy MP Giorgos Georgiou and voted by all the parties in the plenum on May 18 of this year. Previously, convicts were eligible to apply for parole only once they had served half their sentence.