National Theatre screenings are back

September 24th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

National Theatre screenings are back

The National Theatre (NTL) live screenings will be back at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol on Thursday, with a screening of the play Julie.

Based on August Strindberg’s 1880 classic, this version is a contemporary presentation by Polly Stenham set in a modern flat in London. Julie (Vanessa Kirby), who is newly single, throws a late-night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Julie interrupts and initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

The play is directed by Carrie Cracknell, who has also directed other NTL performances, like The Deep Blue Sea and Medea.

Julie
Screening of the production. September 27. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8/10. Tel: 77-777745

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close