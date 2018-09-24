National Theatre screenings are back

The National Theatre (NTL) live screenings will be back at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol on Thursday, with a screening of the play Julie.

Based on August Strindberg’s 1880 classic, this version is a contemporary presentation by Polly Stenham set in a modern flat in London. Julie (Vanessa Kirby), who is newly single, throws a late-night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Julie interrupts and initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

The play is directed by Carrie Cracknell, who has also directed other NTL performances, like The Deep Blue Sea and Medea.

Julie

Screening of the production. September 27. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8/10. Tel: 77-777745