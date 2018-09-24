Relatives of the missing will be given forensic report if requested

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou announced on Monday that in the interests of transparency, families of the missing persons will be given, at their request, a detailed forensic report.

Photiou was speaking after he signed an agreement with the Νational and Kapodistrian University of Athens to conduct anthropological and forensic tests on remains or partial remains of missing and fallen persons identified through DNA.

Established government policy dictates that relatives have every right, on the basis of international law and international conventions to be informed with convincing evidence and full transparency of the truth and the conditions under which their loved ones died.

“In the context of this policy on full transparency and truth, it has been decided that together with identified remains families will be given a detailed forensic report which will include scientific findings relating to the conditions and the cause of death of each missing person,” Photiou said

Photiou further clarified that the forensic report would be prepared and handed over following a request by the family. He also said that the forensic report concerned Greek Cypriot and Greek nationals.

Head of the Greek university`s department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Chara Spiliopoulou, assured on behalf of herself and her colleagues that “we will do what our science requires of us, bearing in mind our national, moral and sentimental aspect of our mission.”