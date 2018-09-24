Tour the city

Very rarely do we get to be a tourist in our own country. This is why the Nicosia Tourism Board’s celebration for World Tourism Day aims for people in the capital to get to know the place they live in better with a series of activities in the city. On Saturday, discover the capital as never before from 10am until 2pm.

The event includes free guided tours in the city’s museums, walking tours within and outside the walled city, short bus tours in the city centre with Nicosia’s mini buses and a cycling tour of Aglantzia.

The event will start at Phaneromeni Square at 10am with a live link by Love FM and a short performance by the Sistema Cyprus band.

All tours begin and terminate at Phaneromeni Square, expect the museum tours which begin at the entrance of each museum. There will be free transfer from other cities given that the minimum number of participants is reached.

For the detailed programme of the day, more information and bookings visit www.visitnicosia.com.cy, or the facebook page VisitNicosia, or call 22-889600.

World Tourism Day

