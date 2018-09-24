UK to hold nerve after Brexit talks hit impasse

September 24th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, World 0 comments

UK to hold nerve after Brexit talks hit impasse

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab is pictured at Downing Street

Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain would not flinch in an impasse with the European Union after European leaders rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for leaving the bloc last week.

Raab was speaking to the BBC after a cabinet meeting as May battled to save Brexit blueprint.

“We had a good healthy discussion. The prime minister made clear we’re going to keep our calm, hold our nerve and press the EU on some of the criticisms that they’ve made, but also to be clear that there are no credible alternatives that the EU has come up with,” Raab said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close