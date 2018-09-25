18 migrants towed to shore

A boat with 18 migrants was towed to shore in the Ayia Thekla area of Sotira on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Eleven men, four women and three children were brought to shore by the port authority police.

According to authorities, the migrants were all given medical checks and then the majority were transferred to the centre in Kokkinotrimithia, while others were taken in by family members.

Police said there was no trafficker on board, and that the migrants obtained the boat in Syria and decided to come to Cyprus.