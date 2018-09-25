Cooler weather on the cards

Slightly cooler weather is on the way, and some rain during the weekend has not been ruled out by the Met office.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature in Nicosia is forecast to be 35C, two degrees lower than the previous day. On the mountains, a maximum, of 26C is expected, and along the coast, 27C to 29C.

On Thursday it will be a little cooler with some high clouds, bringing temperatures to what is normal at this time of the year,

Though it will be slightly warmer again on Friday and Saturday, some isolated rain my fall on Saturday, especially in the afternoon.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to 17C inland and the west coast, 19C in other coastal regions and 16C in Troodos.