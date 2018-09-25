Fishermen have remand renewed in the north

The five Egyptian fishermen arrested by Turkish Cypriot authorities last week off the coast of Kormakitis were on Tuesday re-remanded in custody for a further three days.

The Kyrenia district ‘court’ in the north agreed that the further detainment of the five men was necessary for investigations to proceed smoothly.

The fishermen are expected to appear again in ‘court’ on Friday.

The five-member crew of a Greek Cypriot fishing vessel were arrested last Friday while fishing some seven nautical miles off Kormakitis.

They were charged with entering Turkish Cypriot ‘national waters’ and for illegal fishing. Τhe boat, owned by the Greek Cypriot company Ta Psarokaika, was stopped in an area between Akamas and Kormakitis. Both the crew and the fishing boat were taken to Kyrenia.

On the same day, the Cypriot government filed a report with the UN over the crew’s arrest and the seizure of their boat.

A company spokesperson said the ship was in international waters between Akamas and Kormakitis.

Last month, a ship from the same company was reportedly harassed by Turkish naval vessels while it was fishing 16 nautical off Apostolos Andreas in international waters.