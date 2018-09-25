Giant heart to celebrate World Tourism Day

To celebrate World Tourism Day the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) is calling on the public to get together to form a giant heart, sending a message of love and hospitality to the whole world.

World Tourism Day celebrations will take place in Limassol from 4pm until 6pm on Thursday in the presence of Olympic sailing champion Pavlos Kontides.

The huge heart will be recorded by drone and the CTO and the participants will have the opportunity to share it via social media, using the hashtag #visitcyprus.

During the event, activities such as face painting for children will take place, and free traditional Cypriot dishes and refreshments will be handed out.

World Tourism Day was established in 1970 by the World Tourism Organisation with the main objective to highlight the contribution of tourism to the progress of the international community.