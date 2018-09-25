Guarantor powers to meet in New York

Guarantor powers to meet in New York

Leaders in Crans-Montana just before the talks collapsed last July 2017

Britain will host an informal meeting of Cyprus’ three guarantor powers on Cyprus problem on Tuesday in New York, the Cyprus News Agency said.

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, CNA said  British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend a working lunch at the British Permanent Representation at the UN at 1:00 pm NY time.

Greece, Turkey, and the UK are guarantor powers, according to the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee.
Numerous UN-backed negotiations, aiming at reuniting the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield results. The latest talks under UN aegis took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

