Junior and Senior School becomes a Microsoft Showcase School

The Junior and Senior School is delighted to announce that after two years as an associate school, it submitted an application to become a full Microsoft Showcase School and has been accepted. This means that Microsoft acknowledge the work the school is doing in terms of digital learning and how it is an intrinsic factor to the school’s strategic plan. This status will also allow the school to collaborate with other highly successful schools across the world and share good practice. Microsoft’s definition of a showcase school is as follows:

Microsoft Showcase schools are our elite schools and emphasise personalised learning approaches which are supported by technology and integrate productivity tools such as Office 365 Education, OneNote, Skype, Sway, Azure and Minecraft. Showcase schools are influencers who host professional learning events for other schools and open their doors for tours to show innovative teaching and learning in action.

We have already received invitations to visit highly successful schools in other European countries to find out more ideas about using technology to enhance student learning. We are implementing Microsoft apps across our school both during lessons and to support homework. Office 365 is being used as a learning platform and students and teachers regularly use Flipgrid, Class OneNote, Sway, Teams, Paint 3D and Skype in the classroom. Immersive Reader in One Note will also support children who encounter difficulties in reading such as those with dyslexia or English as a second language. As we move forward we will also be rolling out the education version of Minecraft which can be used to support a number of subjects including Chemistry, ICT and Literacy.

Our vision is to use Microsoft office 365 to support the learning and academic progress of our students as part of a blended teaching package and also to prepare them for the 21st century workplace.