Leptos Kamares Village: celebrating 40 years (1978 – 2018)

On the hills overlooking Paphos, close to the 12th Century Monastery of St. Neophytos and a few minutes’ drive from Paphos Center, Leptos Estates has created “Kamares Village”, one of the most exclusive villa developments in Cyprus, which is amongst the most distinctive in the Mediterranean. Kamares Village which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary is characterised by its delicate stone arches (Kamares) and superb location with breathtaking views of the countryside and Paphos’ coastline.

“Leptos Kamares Village” has achieved throughout these 40 years prestigious international real estate awards and prides itself on being more than just an exclusive villa development. It is a community, where social life revolves around the events of the Kamares Club. Amongst its facilities, there is a Medical Centre, two Tennis Courts, an elegantly shaped large Swimming Pool within landscaped gardens, a Restaurant with Bar, Reception, Library, a Mini Market and a Function Room as well as a Property Management Office and Team.

The community’s freehold villas are set within a country club atmosphere for discerning people who wish to reap the rewards of the Cyprus’ Mediterranean lifestyle. The use of local stone, wood and arches with big open living rooms, wood burning fireplaces, typify the landscape whilst swimming pools, barbeques, wonderful gardens, sun terraces and even private tennis courts add luxury to the outdoor lifestyle which is about enjoying life to the full, a perfect balance between work and relaxation and having time to experience new pleasures in life.

The first turf was turned in 1978 and since this date “Leptos Kamares Village” has grown into a unique resort with a reputation as one of the best addresses in the Mediterranean. Discerning clients from all over the world have the opportunity to invest in exceptional property in Cyprus where original architecture and construction is without parallel, clever interior planning and exteriors blend harmoniously into their natural environment.

“Leptos Kamares Village” offers Mediterranean living at its best. An area where you can indulge in culture and history, flora and fauna, traditional cuisine and local wine, festivals, music and dance or just some peace and tranquility enjoying the sunshine or the magnificent Paphos sunsets. Life in Kamares is an eclectic mix of people, all enjoying different activities living in harmony together. “Leptos Kamares Village” and Paphos are a new bridge to a happy life.