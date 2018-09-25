Man hospitalised after work accident

September 25th, 2018

A 56-year-old man was transferred to Nicosia general hospital on Tuesday after he was seriously injured in a work accident, police said.

According to authorities, the man is the owner of a construction company, and he fell from a height of three metres while at work.

He was taken to the accident and emergency department at Paphos hospital General, where doctors determined that he had sustained a haematoma, and injured his chest during the fall.

Due to the severity of his condition he was taken to Nicosia General.

Doctors have said that his condition is serious but stable.

