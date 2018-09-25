Media conference aims to build academic bridges

A conference titled ‘Media, Polis, Agora: Journalism and communication in the digital era’ is organised by the Advanced Media Institute, the master’s programme Communication and New Journalism of the Open University of Cyprus, the Laboratoire d’ Études et de Recherches Appliquées en Sciences Sociales of L’ Université Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier, and the Secretariat General for Media & Communication of the Hellenic Republic will take place in Thessaloniki, Greece from September 27 t0 29..

This interdisciplinary conference aims to bring together scholars, professionals and practitioners from diverse fields — including journalism studies, media and communication studies, political communication, sociology, critical humanities, policy and governance studies, technology studies, and cultural analysis– to discuss the dynamic and continuous pivotal interplay of politics (polis), journalism and communication (media) and the public sphere (agora). The conference will further discuss the challenges that the advancement in digital journalism, ethics and content creation, mediated public discourse, new media and positions, as well as mediated political, public and civic action bring to those three spheres. We welcome theoretical, methodological and empirical submissions, case studies, and comparative work from all over the world.

Equally important, the conference seeks to build bridges between academia and the world of journalistic, media and political practice. Thus, we welcome laboratories, workshops and seminars to demonstrate innovative projects, discuss ideas, and share best-practices regarding the themes of the conference.

Registration Fees

Academics: €150, PhD students: €90, journalists and media professionals: €70, master’s students: €50.

Registration fees for the conference include a copy of the programme, participation in the scientific and professional sessions, lunches, coffee breaks, outing and the gala dinner. No refund policy foreseen.