Neapolis University Paphos announces 10 scholarships for the BSc in Civil Engineering

September 25th, 2018 Education, School news 0 comments

The Neapolis University Paphos, aiming at enhancing the quality of admitted students, announces 10 scholarships for the BSc in Civil Engineering programme, which cover 25 -50 per cent of the annual tuition according to the qualifications of the candidates. Scholarships will be continued for all years of study in the programme as long as a minimum performance level and overall grade is achieved during each academic year.

Those interested in scholarships will have to apply for registering no later than September 28, 2018. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of the Department of Engineering for the selection of candidates to whom the scholarships will be awarded. For further information on scholarships and applications for enrolment in the BSc in Civil Engineering programme, candidates should contact the Student Recruitment Department, either by telephone at 26-843331 or by e-mail at [email protected]up.ac.cy.

 

