Our View: Foreign minister suffering from delusions of grandeur

ONE THING marks the style of Nicos Christodoulides as foreign minister – his delusions of grandeur. All his meetings with foreign dignitaries are described as “significant” and he always tries to attach much greater importance to his contacts than they actually have. If they were as important as he usually makes out, his comments would not rely so heavily on platitudes.

On his arrival in New York on Sunday he told journalists the following: “One of the basic pylons of the Cyprus Republic’s foreign policy is the projection of our role in the Middle East and the Mediterranean and the added value that our country could have for the international community in its effort to face the challenges of the area, which as you know have consequences on a European and international level.”

What “added value” could Cyprus have for the international community he did not specify, although this nonsensical claim gives the island a sense of importance? What actually is our role in the Middle East and the Mediterranean and what regional challenges would we help the international community face? And which part of the international community would Christodoulides add value to? After all, the US’ plans and objectives for the region are not the same as Russia’s? How would the Republic assist the situation in Syria over which the international community is deeply divided?

It was “within this framework”, Christodoulides had arranged meetings in New York with the foreign ministers of Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Palestine and Algeria. Presumably, he is working on the theory that the greater number of meetings the more important the Republic’s role becomes. It would be very interesting to know what he hopes to achieve by meeting the foreign ministers of all these countries, as we doubt he will present his political vision for the Middle East and North Africa.

The big irony is that the Anastasiades government and Christodoulides, who have done next to nothing to solve their own country’s 50-year-old problem, are now posing as agents of peace and security for the Mediterranean and the Middle East. The foreign minister cannot solve his own country’s problem but he will solve the problems of the region by adding value to the so-called international community’s efforts!

It sounds completely absurd, but is perfectly in keeping with our foreign minister’s delusions of grandeur and his knack of putting a shiny gloss on his simplistic foreign policy theories.