PwC Cyprus: a leading organisation in the professional services sector

The organisation’s impact on the economy, the society and the environment is estimated at €166,8m

PwC Cyprus presented its financial results for 2018, during the organisation’s Annual Meeting, which took place on Friday, 21 September in Limassol. The organisation’s revenue for the financial year that ended in June 2018 amounted to €80m, while its total contribution to the government revenues rose to €27,2m, in the same period.

More than 150 senior executives from PwC Cyprus and PwC’s international network took part in the Annual Meeting, where they analysed and presented developments in the various areas of the organisation’s activity. PwC Cyprus CEO, Mr Evgenios Evgeniou, addressed the participants of the conference, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Nikos Christodoulides attended the meeting and participated in a luncheon with PwC’s leading executives. Addressing the participants, Mr Chirstodoulides underlined the importance of implementing a comprehensive strategy for the development of an economic diplomacy model for Cyprus, analyzing the role that PwC Cyprus could play in this effort.

During his welcome address, Mr Evgeniou expressed his satisfaction regarding the fact that PwC Cyprus has been a steady leader in the professional services sector. “Our positive results were the outcome of a great, collective effort by the entire PwC team as well as each and every one of us. We have embarked on challenging journey of digital transformation, which has redefined the way we work, combining people’s experience with our expertise and new digital tools, so as to offer our clients new, innovative services”, he stated.

Furthermore, aiming to evaluate all of its activities, PwC Cyprus proceeded in 2018, for a second time since 2015, to record the organisation’s footprint, examining its wider contribution on the economy, the society and the environment. According to the study, the total impact of PwC Cyprus for 2018, is estimated at €166.8m, recording a €4m increase since 2015. The study was completed, utilising PwC’s “Total Impact Measurement & Management” (TIMM) framework which is an innovative and multidimensional method of recording the entire footprint of an organisation, in order to enrich the information used in decision-making.