A digital transformation for tourism

Statement by Mr. Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos C2 on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2018.

This year’s World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on the 27th of September, is dedicated to the important contribution of digital transformation to tourism.

“This year’s World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on the 27th of September, is dedicated to the important contribution of digital transformation to tourism. “Harnessing innovation and digital advances provides tourism with opportunities to improve inclusiveness, local community empowerment and efficient resource management, amongst other objectives within the wider sustainable development agenda”.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, I would like to emphasise the important contribution the tourism industry has and continues to make to the economic and social growth of Cyprus by creating new jobs and generating revenue. We at Melco consider ourselves an important contributor to Cyprus’ tourism in establishing the island as a popular and must visit destination.

“Cyprus Casinos C2” has already started attracting a substantial number of tourists to favourable acclaim. We are optimistic that when City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort is launched in 2021, Cyprus will emerge as a leading global destination for leisure and business tourism.

The pioneering COD Mediterranean IR, a landmark for Cyprus and the wider region, is expected to attract an additional 300,000 tourists per year, firmly putting Cyprus on the map as an international conference destination. City of Dreams Mediterranean will create an estimate of 4,000 local job opportunities during the construction phase and approximately 2,400 permanent jobs once it is fully opened as well as contributing to approximately 6,500 direct, indirect and related full-time jobs.

After the second year of operation, the Integrated Resort is expected to contribute approximately €700 million per year to the Cyprus economy, accounting for around 4% of the country’s annual GDP.

Lastly, as success is a journey and not a destination, I want to reiterate our continued commitment to the on-going refinement, innovation and improvement in collaboration with our stakeholders and the Cyprus government of the efforts aimed at upgrading and differentiating the tourism offerings of Cyprus.”