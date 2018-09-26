Art works speak of their master

They say that artists only get recognition after they leave this earth. It is not always true and in life they all had someone who saw their work and admired it. We will have the chance to join the people who admired the art of artist Michalis Orfanos on Friday when his first solo exhibition Unseen Work will open in Nicosia.

Unseen Work is the first individual show of the artist, who passed away in 1996 at the age of 31. The works reflect the artist’s journey featuring study work with charcoal, landscapes, life drawings with oil, portraits and human figures.

Speaking about the exhibition, artist Andreas Nikolaou said “Michalis was not only a gifted painter but an artist throughout his entire life. He was an exceptional person whose sense of beauty was interwoven with his existence. His presence, his art space and his artwork were enchanting… Michalis managed to make time mysteriously meaningful and worthwhile. He preferred to experiment and look for fathomless roads. But Michalis was more than that. His infallible sense of beauty stretches out beyond his artwork, in every moment and part of his everyday life.”

Orfanos will be present at the exhibition through his art work, that will introduce him to the viewers of his paintings. The protagonist of the evening will be the art at hand and each colour, each brushstroke will bring to life Orfanos’ education, his background, his technique and the way his presence helped shape the art world we find ourselves in.

Orfanos, from Famagusta, moved to Limassol after the 1974 events. It was plain to see from the get-go that he had a talent for art. As a student he dealt with paining and sculpture. He learnt from the great teacher and painter of the time Lefteris Economou, also from Famagusta. Economou, who is considered to be one of the great Cypriot artists, trained at Goldsmiths School of Art London University. He drew the urban and rural scenery and persons of Cyprus with a colour peculiarity that seems like mosaic. He was awarded many distinctions and with the ‘Art Award’ from the Republic of Cyprus.

After completing his military service, he attended Chinese art lessons in Beijing, with a scholarship from the Chinese government. He then attended the School of Fine Arts in Athens with Professor Panagiotis Tetsis – who was an exponent of the post-impressionistic seascape tradition. When he finished his studies, he returned to Limassol where he worked for the next few years.

He had participated in group exhibitions in Cyprus, Greece and the Netherlands before he died. His works decorate galleries and private collections.

Unseen Work

Solo exhibition by Michalis Orfanos. Opens September 28 at 7.30pm until October 12. Garage, 16 Ammochostou Street, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm and Saturday: 10am-12pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 99-034654