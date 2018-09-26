Ayia Napa working for huge boost in Chinese tourism

Chinese businesses have invested around €400 million in the Ayia Napa area and mayor Yiannis Karousos is working with the former ambassador of China Zhao Yali and the chairman of the Cyprus Guangdong Association (CGA) Yang Deming to boost ties even further, the mayor said on Wednesday.

Among plans, in addition to the big investments such as €300m in the Ayia Napa marina and €100m in the Sun City tourism development, is the inclusion this year of Chinese cultural events in the local festival for the first time.

But the biggest event will be an attempt at a mass wedding of Chinese couples for the Guinness Book of Records next February, the month Chinese tourists tend to travel most, Karousos said at a news conference with Zhao and Yang.

“The choice of February is not accidental, since you may consider in Cyprus it’s a period of tourist inactivity, but for the Chinese people it is the best holiday month,” he said. Preparations were already being made for the event, he added.

The mayor also said that next month Ayia Napa would host the first-ever tourism conference for ten of China’s largest tour operators and touted the opening of a municipality office in Hong Kong this year in cooperation with the CGA.

Karousos said the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in Ayia Napa with the city of Guangdong last April, analysed the tourism and business, investment, and cultural links between the two cities and added that investment by Chinese businessmen in the wider Famagusta region was growing rapidly.

He said Guangdong was a city with a population of almost 120 million people with a huge potential for Cyprus to attract tourism and investment from there.

Zhao said he was thrilled to be bac k in Cyprus after nine years.

Speaking in fluent Greek, he said he was at the disposal of local authorities and would offer his knowledge and services for cooperation between both countries and between the two cities on a commercial, investment and cultural level.

Yang spoke about the CGA’s goals and ways of promoting both Guangdong and Ayia Napa in the commercial and tourism fields “in a spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance” as well as for the creation of “a harmonious Chinese community in Cyprus”.