Cyprus and China discuss better trade relations

Finance minister, Harris Georgiades, and China’s deputy commerce minister, Fu Ziying, on Wednesday agreed to hold an intergovernmental conference in China in early 2019 to further promote economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In statements after a meeting in Nicosia at the finance ministry, Georgiades said the Chinese delegation felt Cyprus was “clearly positioned in favour of free trade and open markets”.

“There is progress, some significant investments have been made in recent years by China or by Chinese companies in our country,” Georgiades said.

He said the two countries had also agreed on a series of actions, including the signing of cooperation protocols, the revision of the double taxation agreement, but first and foremost “the establishment of an intergovernmental conference in China in early 2019 with a view to further promoting our economic and commercial relations.”