Cyprus tops list of first-time asylum applicants per capita

The highest number of first-time asylum applicants relative to the population across the EU in the second quarter of the year has been registered in Cyprus, with 1,656 per million, Eurostat figures showed on Wednesday.

In terms of sheer numbers most were registered in Germany, France and Greece.

According to the data, compared with the population of each member state, the highest rate of registered first-time applicants during the second quarter of 2018 was recorded in Cyprus (1,656 first-time applicants per million population), followed by Greece (1,521), Malta (889) and Luxembourg (703).

By contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Slovakia (8 applicants per million), Estonia (11), Hungary (15) and Latvia (16).

In the second quarter of 2018, there were in total 267 first-time asylum applicants per million population in the EU as a whole.

During the same period, the highest number of first-time applicants was registered in Germany with 33,700 first-time applicants – 25 per cent of the total first-time applicants in the EU – and France with 26,100, or 19 per cent, followed by Greece with 16,300, or 12 per cent of the total, and Spain with 16,200, or 12 per cent.

At the end of June 2018, some 885,500 applications for asylum protection in EU member states were under consideration by national authorities, a decrease of 8 per cent compared with June 2017.

With 410,600 pending applications at the end of June, or almost half of the EU’s total, Germany had the largest share in the EU, ahead of Italy’s 131,900, followed by Greece with 60,500.