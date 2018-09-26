Eight-day remand for suspected kidnapper of two boys

The man charged with kidnapping two 11-year-old boys from the Kamares primary school in Larnaca on Tuesday was remanded for eight days on Wednesday morning.

He was heard in court at 9am behind closed doors after he was escorted by a strong police force to the courtroom.

The two boys were kidnapped from their school at 7.40am before the start of the school day on Tuesday.

The kidnapper pretended to be a new teacher at the school and asked a group of boys for help to carry some books. The two boys, who are friends, volunteered. The issue was brought to light 45 minutes later when the two boys failed to show up for class.

News of the incident sparked a massive search operation by the police, who used a helicopter and stepped up searches at crossing points with the north and ports and airports.

The news also mobilised the public who shared the photos of the boys and the description of the suspect thousands of times on social media.

The suspect and the boys were found in the man’s apartment at 3pm after police received a call from a member of the public. The witness told police that they saw a vehicle matching the description given by authorities and that they saw a man changing the licence plates on it a few days ago.

The two boys were taken to Larnaca General after they were removed from the apartment where doctors conducted clinical and lab tests, and determined that they were in good health.

The 35-year-old man was detained by police in his apartment near the school for five hours while authorities conducted investigations in his home and on his computer. He was later transferred to a police holding cell.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said the suspect had no criminal record nor any previous run-ins with police, adding that money was the possible motive.