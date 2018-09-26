European Parliament to ponder call for Turkey sanctions

September 26th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

European Parliament to ponder call for Turkey sanctions

MEPs take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

The European Parliament`s Committee on Petitions will vote in November on a report produced by the EP’s fact-finding mission to Famagusta in May last year.

The report calls on the European Commission, the high representative for foreign affairs, the EU Council and all EU member states “to table a new resolution to the UN Security Council calling for political and economic sanctions against Turkey for its acts of aggression in the eastern Mediterranean and for its non-compliance with Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) of the UN Security Council”.

Petitions Committee president and mission chief Cecilia Wikström spoke of a very sensitive, emotional and informative mission, concluding that “Turkey completely ignores the resolutions of the European Parliament” and that the EU “must exacerbate pressure on Turkey”.

In particular, she reiterated the recommendations of the draft commission report calling on the commission, the high representative and the council to invite the UN Security Council to bring a new resolution on sanctions against Turkey`s aggressive behaviour in the eastern Mediterranean.
Wikström warned that “time is running out” for a solution as citizens tend to forget how it was when they lived all together”.

She also said it should not be forgotten that there are “refugees in the centre of Europe” that generations grow and” those who remember the united island before the intervention and the occupation pass over”. She also reminded that a similar report had been submitted by the same commission 10 years ago.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close