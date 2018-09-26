European Parliament to ponder call for Turkey sanctions

The European Parliament`s Committee on Petitions will vote in November on a report produced by the EP’s fact-finding mission to Famagusta in May last year.

The report calls on the European Commission, the high representative for foreign affairs, the EU Council and all EU member states “to table a new resolution to the UN Security Council calling for political and economic sanctions against Turkey for its acts of aggression in the eastern Mediterranean and for its non-compliance with Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) of the UN Security Council”.

Petitions Committee president and mission chief Cecilia Wikström spoke of a very sensitive, emotional and informative mission, concluding that “Turkey completely ignores the resolutions of the European Parliament” and that the EU “must exacerbate pressure on Turkey”.

In particular, she reiterated the recommendations of the draft commission report calling on the commission, the high representative and the council to invite the UN Security Council to bring a new resolution on sanctions against Turkey`s aggressive behaviour in the eastern Mediterranean.

Wikström warned that “time is running out” for a solution as citizens tend to forget how it was when they lived all together”.

She also said it should not be forgotten that there are “refugees in the centre of Europe” that generations grow and” those who remember the united island before the intervention and the occupation pass over”. She also reminded that a similar report had been submitted by the same commission 10 years ago.