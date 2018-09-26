Foreign Ministers of Greece, Turkey and UK hold informal meeting in New York 

The foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and the UK held an informal meeting on Tuesday in New York, which Greek diplomatic sources describe as “exploratory.”

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attended a working lunch at the British Permanent Representation at the UN.

The same source said that “they discussed the external aspect of the Cyprus issue, namely the issues of guarantees and security. It was more of an exploratory meeting and lasted about an hour”.

Kotzias was expected to brief his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Christodoulides on the outcome of the meeting later on.

Greece, Turkey and the UK are guarantor powers, according to the 1960 Treaties which established the Republic of Cyprus.