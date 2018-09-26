Get your coats on, it’s time to go back to the ice age

Travel back millions of years to the time of the ice age from Friday at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia and get to know the animals that lived at the time.

This experience, organised by Hellenic Bank and the Mall of Cyprus, will come via robotic exhibits. Find yourself in a unique, white and frozen setting, where you will be able to see how the people of the time battled for survival against the wild beasts. But it won’t be all about gigantic beasts, visitors will also get to see the small, cuter animals that used to roam the earth.

According to organisers, visitors will “come very close to touching the coat of a mammoth, the smilodon, the glyptodonte, the majestic tiger, the giant beaver and other animals”.

The Explore the Ice Age exhibition will entertain while educating everyone who dares to visit. This time machine will go beyond the simple presentation of names, pictures, stories and scenography, and submerge visitors into a cohesive experience.

Organised visits by kindergartens and primary schools can be arranged while the exhibition is running. These visits will offer students the chance to take part in specialised guided tours, during which they will be able to interact with the exhibits. For more information and reservations, call 77-776255.

