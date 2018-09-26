Innovative postgraduate at the European University of Cyprus

New interactive tracking method for professionals

The European University of Cyprus is now offering an innovative postgraduate programme on the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The programme aims at a detailed analysis of the principles, practices and research methods related to the prevention and control of infectious diseases, in full agreement with the ‘One Health’ strategy followed by international organisations and based on the obvious relationship between maintaining the health of the human population and the environment in which it lives.

According to Constantinos Tsioutis, lecturer at the medical school of the European University of Cyprus, vice president of the Association of Young Doctors and a member of the European Committee on Infection Control (EUCIC), this innovative and topical programme is aimed at doctors, nurses and graduates of health sciences such as biology, pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences who want to be further trained in the field of infectious disease prevention and control.

The programme will reinforce the professional rehabilitation of graduates in sections including, inter alia, research organisations, academic institutions, national and international infection prevention and control organisations, infection control units in private and public hospitals, government posts (in public services, health departments , or infectious disease services), or teaching and education.

It has a duration of 18 months and is taught in English. The main objective, according to Tsioutis, is to meet current and ongoing needs for suitably trained professionals in preventing and controlling infections not only at local but also at international level. The teaching staff and the international advisory body of the programme include scientists and academics of internationally recognised status, specialised scientists from Cyprus and abroad with experience in the field, as well as representatives of organisations with practical experience and a long presence in the field.

The European University of Cyprus provides the most comprehensive studies in the fields of medicine, dental health sciences and life sciences in Cyprus. More specifically, it offers 22 programmes, of which 10 are exclusive, such as Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Nutrition-Dietetics, Sports Science and Physical Education, Biology, Biomedical Sciences and Occupational Therapy. Research shows that 82 per cent of university graduates secure work in their field of study within the first six months of completing their studies, and a significant percentage of them while they are still students. This has been highlighted in QS Top Universities’ assessment, with the recognition of five stars awarded by the European University of Cyprus in the field of employability.