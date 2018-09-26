Iranian thriller to be shot in Cyprus

Cyprus has been chosen as the location for the shooting of an Iranian thriller feature film with both well-known Iranian and Cypriot actors that will begin filming next month.

According to an announcement by the Iranian embassy in Nicosia, some of the production crew for the movie titled ‘Master Mind’ have also worked on the 2012 Oscar-winner ‘A Separation’.

‘Master Mind’ is described as a mystery, adventure and thriller, and has already begun shooting in Iran.

The movie will also have scenes shot in Spain and Canada, but the majority of the film will be shot in Cyprus, the embassy said.

Shooting in Cyprus will begin at the start of October in Nicosia but it will also include some of the most significant sights on the island.

The project is being supported by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation and the education and culture ministry, and the Iranian foreign ministry.

Azita Mougouie, the director of the film, has 30 years’ experience in different aspects of film production in Iran. The embassy said she chose Cyprus as the main location after visiting several countries.

“This is the first Iranian feature film which is to be produced in Cyprus and we hope that will enhance the bonding between the two countries in cultural and commercial aspects,” producer Pezhman Hadavi said. Iranian films are known across the Middle East and have a direct audience of 110 million Farsi (Persian) speakers and more than 410 million Arab speakers.

Most are dubbed in Arabic and English and broadcast through satellite channels all over the world.

Referring to the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Cipa’s) new promotional plan aiming to attract foreign filmmakers to Cyprus, the embassy said the development of Cyprus in the international filmmaking industry, was one of the most efficient ways to promote and advertise indirectly Cyprus as a business, cultural and artistic destination in the region.

“Indicative of the size of the opportunity coming from the ‘Master Mind’ movie production, is the fact that Iranian cinema, as a known and developed industry in the Middle East, caters to a market of 500 million people,” the embassy said. “Utilising effectively this opportunity can be a significant economic move for Cyprus towards attracting more similar projects.”