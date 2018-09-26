Man United knocked out of League Cup by Derby

Results and fixtures for the League Cup
Tuesday
3rd Round
———————————————————————
Burton Albion (0) 2 Burnley (1) 1
Wycombe Wanderers (1) 3 Norwich City (3) 4
Oxford United (0) 0 Manchester City (1) 3
Millwall (0) 1 Fulham (1) 3
AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Blackburn Rovers (0) 2
Preston North End (1) 5 Middlesbrough (1) 6
…. full-time: 2-2 penalties: 3-4
Middlesbrough win 6-5 on penalties
Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 1 Leicester City (0) 3
…. full-time: 0-0 penalties: 1-3
Leicester City win 3-1 on penalties
Blackpool (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers (0) 0
West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Crystal Palace (1) 3
Manchester United (1) 2 Derby County (0) 2
…. full-time: 2-2
Derby County win 8-7 on penalties
Wednesday, September 26 fixtures (BST/GMT)
Arsenal v Brentford (1945/1845)
West Ham United v Macclesfield Town (1945/1845)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1945/1845)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke City (1945/1845)
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (2000/1900)