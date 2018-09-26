Man United knocked out of League Cup by Derby

September 26th, 2018 Football, Sport

Derby, managed by Frank Lampard, won a thrilling penalty shootout 8-7 at Old Trafford

Results and fixtures for the League Cup

Tuesday
3rd Round
———————————————————————
Burton Albion (0) 2 Burnley (1) 1

Wycombe Wanderers (1) 3 Norwich City (3) 4

Oxford United (0) 0 Manchester City (1) 3

Millwall (0) 1 Fulham (1) 3

AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Blackburn Rovers (0) 2

Preston North End (1) 5 Middlesbrough (1) 6
…. full-time: 2-2 penalties: 3-4
Middlesbrough win 6-5 on penalties

Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 1 Leicester City (0) 3
…. full-time: 0-0 penalties: 1-3
Leicester City win 3-1 on penalties

Blackpool (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers (0) 0

West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Crystal Palace (1) 3

Manchester United (1) 2 Derby County (0) 2
…. full-time: 2-2
Derby County win 8-7 on penalties

Wednesday, September 26 fixtures (BST/GMT)

Arsenal v Brentford (1945/1845)

West Ham United v Macclesfield Town (1945/1845)

Liverpool v Chelsea (1945/1845)

Nottingham Forest v Stoke City (1945/1845)

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (2000/1900)

